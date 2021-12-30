 Skip to main content
City library closing next week for maintenance

  • Updated
Rapid City Public Library

Rapid City Public Library on Feb. 2, 2021.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Rapid City Library will be closed Jan. 3-7 while its front doors are replaced.

Digital services, however, will be available. The drive-thru also will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The public can also find library services by texting 605-593-0380, emailing ask@rcplib.org or calling library offices at 605-394-6139.

The library reopens at 10 a.m. Jan. 8.

The library will also close early New Year's Eve and be closed on New Year's Day. Drop box locations can be found at 102 Federal Ave. at RC3 Fire Station or at 747 Timmons Boulevard at Timmons Market, according to the library website.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

