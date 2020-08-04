City makes waste collection alerts available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with Rapid City's Solid Waste Division remind residents to sign up for alerts about curbside collections and adjustments in pickups due to holidays and weather.

"We've had great response since launching our website back in January," said Jancie Knight, Solid Waste community outreach coordinator. "The site is an excellent way to receive alerts and reminders on trash collections and other updates."

Knight said more than 500 people have subscribed to receive the alerts. Visit www.rapidcityrecycles.org to register in the 'Stay Informed' section. Other informational items on the page include a color-coded map of the city to determine specific curbside pickup days, where to dispose of specific items, and hours and contact information.

