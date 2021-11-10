City may refinance water bonds used to pay for Jackson Springs facility

Rapid City may be able to save $2.25 million by refinancing its Series 2015 Water Revenue Refunding Bonds.

The Rapid City Council will vote on the refinance during its Monday meeting. The Legal and Finance Committee sent the item to the council during its Wednesday afternoon meeting.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the bonds were primarily used for the Jackson Springs Water Treatment Facility. Jackson Springs is one of two water treatment plants in the city.

Sumption said the bonds being refinanced are maturing in 2026 and later with a current aggregate principal amount of $33,740,000.

She said the refinancing primarily has to do with interest rate changes. Sumption said in 2015, the rate ranged from 2% to 5% with the average interest all inclusive as 3.45%. The new interest ranges from 0.45% to 2.65% for an all inclusive interest of 2.16%.

“The economy is different,” she said. “I know we’re probably going to be looking at higher interest rates in the future. The interest climate right now for borrowing is extremely low.”

The resolution the council will consider would make it so the city could authorize either taxable or tax exempt. Sumption said the only way the city could do tax exempt is if things change federally. She said they don’t know currently which it will end up being.

Sumption said because the bonds are advance refunding bonds, they have to put some money into an escrow account to pay off the original 2015 Series bonds that come due in 2026 and after. She said the city will continue to make the bi-annual payments on those years’ principal and interest due from the water operating account.

The committee also sent the 2022 Unified Planning Work Program Final Report to the council agenda. Long-range planner Kip Harrington said the document is produced every year to lay out all of the work activities for the Metropolitan Planning Organization, many of which are done in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation.

Harrington said the document also lays out the funding available for the studies.

“We just generally do the planning studies ahead of time and then the actual construction projects follow those,” he said.

Harrington said the Metropolitan Planning Organization takes a look at multiple alternatives for different types of alignments and treatments, then come up with a recommended alternative.

He said the projects are typically up to the individual entity that produces it. One of the projects on the list is the state Highway 79 bridge study between Saint Patrick Street and Fairmont Boulevard.

Harrington said the bridge is currently planned for 2027.

“We’re taking a look at not only the structure but the area surrounding it to determine what’s the best routing for not only motor vehicles, but also bicycles and pedestrians,” he said.

Harrington said the project is fairly short-term, and they consider anything within about five years as such. He said long-range planning typically goes out for about 25 years.

The Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers.

