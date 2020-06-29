City modifies trash, recycling pick-up this week
City modifies trash, recycling pick-up this week

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday, the Rapid City Solid Waste Division has modified its schedule for trash and recycling pick-up.

The city's Communications Director Darrell Shoemaker said customers should set out their collection bins the day before their normal scheduled day and leave the bins out until pick-up is completed.

For example, Shoemaker said customers who normally have Wednesday collection, should set out their bins Tuesday. Shoemaker said that schedule will repeat itself for the remainder of this week, and will return to normal collection times next week.

All routes should be complete by Thursday afternoon.

Shoemaker also said the city's landfill will be open Friday, but will be closed Saturday for the July 4 holiday.

