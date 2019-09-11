Bronze statues of President Donald Trump and future U.S. presidents will likely be installed along Kansas City Street and a portion of Main Street.
The foundation in charge of the City of Presidents project has identified four intersections along those streets as potential sites for 16 statues. Planned locations for the statues were included in the new version of the foundation's agreement with Rapid City.
The city council is expected to reauthorize the updated agreement at its meeting Monday. It was approved unanimously by the council's Legal and Finance committee on Wednesday.
Consideration of the new agreement comes after the recent unveiling of Barack Obama's statue, which is the latest to be added to the collection. Sculpted by Rapid City artist James Van Nuys, the statue has since been installed on the corner of 4th and St. Joseph streets.
The life-size statues that make up the project have traditionally been placed along Main and St. Joseph streets since 2000.
"We’d like to have the opportunity to stay within those parameters or a street up or down," project co-founder Dallerie Davis said Wednesday.
With much of the downtown portions of those streets now occupied, organizers are looking at the 5th, 6th and 7th street intersections of Kansas City Street. The intersection of 3rd and Main streets is also being considered.
No decisions have been made as to where the statue of President Trump will be located and when it will be installed, Davis said. A sponsor has been found for Trump's statue, she said, although she declined to name that person.
Davis said that Spearfish artist James Michael Maher has been selected to sculpt the statue in Trump's likeness. Maher's sculpted the statues of presidents James Buchanan, Abraham Lincoln, Lyndon B. Johnson, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.
"We’ve come up with some real interesting potential designs," she said of President Trump's statue, which will be installed after he ends his time in office.
Maher has also contributed to the Trail of Governors in Pierre, which consists of life-size statues of South Dakota past chief executives. He has also sculpted works displayed at the South Dakota Sacred Heart Monastery and Hospital in Yankton, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, the D.C. Booth National Historic Fish Hatchery in Spearfish and on the Saint Louis University campus.