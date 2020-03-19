City of Spearfish explains its response plan to coronavirus

SPEARFISH | The city of Spearfish continues to take necessary steps with the goal of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
“We understand that everyone is managing adjustments at home and work, and helping family members to do the same,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said in a press release. “At such a time, feeling overwhelmed or anxious is common, and I urge everyone to continue to show your Spearfish spirit even as you practice social distancing. Reach out to your neighbors through email, phone calls, text messages, or social media, to check in and offer encouragement as we do our part to help ‘flatten the curve.’”
The city continues to participate in daily briefings with national, regional, state, and local partners, including Monument Health, the Spearfish School District, and Black Hills State University, and is following the recommended guidelines from the State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Following Gov. Kristi Noem’s mandate to close public schools for another week, public facilities, including Spearfish City Hall, Grace Balloch Memorial Library, Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center, Hudson Hall, W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, Snappers Club, and all other rentals will remain closed.
Citizens are encouraged to pay their utility bills online or by utilizing the Utility Payment Dropbox outside of City Hall and utilize online and telephone services to conduct any other business they would normally conduct by entering City facilities.
Contacts for the various city departments are available at cityofspearfish.com, by clicking on the appropriate department under the “Departments” header at the top of the homepage, or under the “I want to…” tab, under “Contact.”
Regular board, commission, and council meetings scheduled for the remainder of the month will take place remotely/electronically.
People wishing to provide any comments for public hearings, etc., are encouraged to do so in writing, via email, prior to the meeting.
In addition, the city is offering day care for children of city employees, Spearfish School District, Black Hills State University and Monument Health staff to ensure that critical employees may continue to work.
Members of the Spearfish rec center will be receiving options about their memberships during the time it is closed.
The city is also suspending late fees and water shutoffs for utility accounts for those affected by COVID-19.
Black Hills State University extended its spring break for a week and is teaching classes online through April 3 to mitigate spread of COVID-19, a decision made by the South Dakota Board of Regents. Students are not required to leave campus during this time, and there are meal options being provided in the student union for those on campus.
The Spearfish School District will deploy online learning tools starting on Monday, March 23. Each respective school will be communicating directly with their students and parents with the details and instructions by the week’s end.
Also starting Monday, the district will begin distribution of meals for all students to be picked up at various locations in Spearfish. Details of the meal distribution and locations will be sent to parents via the SchoolMessenger service.
Many businesses within Spearfish are limiting hours or access, and the public is encouraged to call ahead to a business to find out its hours and whether remote, delivery, or pick-up options are available.
People also are encouraged to call ahead to their health-care provider.
Monument Health is also posting daily updates on its Facebook page. As of Wednesday, patients and visitors are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms at all locations. There are no disruptions in scheduled clinic appointments at any location at this time, and if that changes, patients will receive a call from their provider’s office.
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath should call their health-care provider before going to a clinic or hospital — even if they already have an appointment.
In addition, Monument Health has set up a Nurse Triage Line at 800-279-1466 and a web-based screening application, monument.health/COVID, to help screen patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
For those who meet the criteria, Monument Health has opened a drive-through testing site for patients who have been pre-screened by telephone beforehand. The site is located at the Monument Health Spearfish Clinic at 1420 N. 10th St.
The City will use CivicReady, an electronic mass communication tool through the city’s website, as its primary communications tool during the outbreak.
The city encourages citizens to sign up for CivicReady at cityofspearfish.com/632/Emergency-Alerts for CivicReady, to receive alerts, and updates will also be posted on the city’s homepage, cityofspearfish.com.
In addition, the city will utilize Facebook, email, local media, and other communications tools readily available to communicate updates and COVID-19 related news.