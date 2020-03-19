City of Spearfish explains its response plan to coronavirus

The Spearfish School District will deploy online learning tools starting on Monday, March 23. Each respective school will be communicating directly with their students and parents with the details and instructions by the week’s end.

Also starting Monday, the district will begin distribution of meals for all students to be picked up at various locations in Spearfish. Details of the meal distribution and locations will be sent to parents via the SchoolMessenger service.

Many businesses within Spearfish are limiting hours or access, and the public is encouraged to call ahead to a business to find out its hours and whether remote, delivery, or pick-up options are available.

People also are encouraged to call ahead to their health-care provider.

Monument Health is also posting daily updates on its Facebook page. As of Wednesday, patients and visitors are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms at all locations. There are no disruptions in scheduled clinic appointments at any location at this time, and if that changes, patients will receive a call from their provider’s office.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath should call their health-care provider before going to a clinic or hospital — even if they already have an appointment.