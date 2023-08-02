Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, announced the City of Sturgis and Black Hills Harley-Davidson will serve as the title sponsor and presenting sponsor, respectively, for The City of Sturgis Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Black Hills Harley-Davidson at Black Hills Speedway on Sunday, August 6.
General Admission Grandstand tickets for the The City of Sturgis Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Black Hills Harley-Davidson are $25 (kids 12 and under $5), with Premium General Admission Grandstand tickets $10 more. VIP tickets, which offer access to an exclusive indoor viewing area and include food and beverage, are $125.
Pit Pass Upgrades are also available for purchase, which provide all-day access to the pits where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport.
Visit tixr.com/groups/americanflattrack/events/black-hills-half-mile-73564 to reserve seats.