Hoping to ease the transition to metered downtown parking, Rapid City officials announced Wednesday that tokens granting one free hour of parking are now available to business owners for purchase through the City Finance Office.
By stocking the tokens, business will essentially be able to validate their customers' parking. In a press release, Long Range Planner Sarah Hanzel alternately suggested that businesses could use them as shopping incentive or as a reward for loyal customers.
Tokens will be compatible with the meters that the city on Monday began to install around downtown. Single tokens can be purchased for $1 apiece while 100 tokens can be bought for $90.
The tokens are the most recent change to downtown parking that Rapid City has announced. Smart meters that the city acquired in January through a $700,000 deal are expected to be up and running along Main and St. Joseph streets between Fifth and Ninth street early in July.
They will do away with free three-hour parking in the downtown core. Officials have estimated that they will generate $2.5 million over their first five years of use.
An on-street parking permit program went into effect on Monday as well. For $30 a month, holders can park on specific blocks of Main Street and St. Joseph streets from East Boulevard to Fifth Street, Kansas City Street from First Street to West Boulevard, Quincy Street from Fifth Street to West Boulevard and parts of Mount Rushmore Road and Sixth, Seventh and Apolda streets, all of which will also have free two-hour parking spots.