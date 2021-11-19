City offers Christmas light recycling program

Rapid City's Solid Waste Division is again offering a program for the public to recycle non-working Christmas lights by dropping them off into one of several collection boxes that will be placed at various Rapid City locations beginning Thanksgiving weekend.

According to a news release, officials strongly advise residents to not put the lights in the residential blue recycling bins or trash containers.

"This is the time of year when we encounter those non-working strings of lights as we decorate for the holiday season,” said Ria Harper, Solid Waste outreach coordinator. “We strongly encourage the public the place those strings of lights into the collection boxes and not into the trash or recycling containers.

"We don't want homeowners to put the lights into the curbside recycling containers because the light strings are what we call 'tanglers'. When they get into the recycling line at the Landfill, they can get twisted up in the machinery causing backups and delays.”

The public turned in 3,200 pounds of non-working lights last holiday season.

Harper said the public can also turn in strings of non-working lights that may have been set aside this year from other holiday observances.

Beginning Nov. 26, the Christmas Light Recycling containers will be available at the following locations:

Ace Hardware: 1602 E. St. Patrick Street and 1724 W. Main Street

Western Dakota Tech: 800 Mickelson Drive

Boyd's Drug Stores: Baken Park (entrance to Boyd's Liquor) and at 909 E. St. Patrick Street

Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy Street

City Hall: 300 Sixth Street

Runnings, 1020 N. Lacrosse Street

Fleet Farm, 1001 E. Mall Drive

MRF Office Building/Landfill: 5165 S. Highway 79

The bins will be located at these locations until Jan. 31.

