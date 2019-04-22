As in years past, Rapid City's Solid Waste Division is offering free use of the city landfill from today through Saturday as part of the 49th Annual Clean-up Week.
Small loads of household trash and recyclables can be disposed of at the landfill free of charge from 7 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. There will be a fee for tire disposal.
Scrap metals can also be hauled to the dump, but hazardous waste and liquids like paint, garden chemicals, gasoline and Freon will not be accepted. Air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers and the like can however be taken to Pacific Steel, A+ Recyclers and Martin Salvage for free.
Yard waste compost and wood chips will be available at a discounted rate of $10 a ton or $5 a pickup load throughout the week.
The city is directing residents with reusable building and construction materials, as well as furniture, to take them to the ReStore Outlet at 610 E. Omaha St.
The week will culminate with a city clean-up day on Saturday, April 27. The annual Trash to Treasures event will be held that same day at the landfill's Material Recovery Facility, where residents can drop off or pick up different items.
For more information, the Solid Waste Division can be reached at 605-355-3496.