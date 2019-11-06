City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day. Most city services also will be suspended for the day.
The Rapid City Landfill will be closed Monday. Monday's trash collection will take place Tuesday with Tuesday-Friday trash scheduled for normal collection (keep out until collected).
Rapid Transit Service's RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services will not be operating Monday. Students utilizing the Youth Ride Free program on RapidRide must find alternate transportation on Veterans Day with school in session.
The downtown Rapid City Public Library and the north library at General Beadle School will be closed Monday for the federal holiday. The downtown library is open Sunday.
The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be closed.
The Rapid City Airport will be open Monday, however administrative offices will be closed. Travelers should check with the airlines for arrival/departure information. The administrative offices of both the Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City Police Department will be closed Monday with normal shift operations in place.
The Roosevelt Swim Center will be open normal hours Sunday and Monday. Land group fitness, water group fitness and swim lessons will operate as scheduled. The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will be open Sunday with public skate from 2:45-5 p.m. and Monday with public skate from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
The annual Rapid City Veterans Day Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with luncheon to follow at the VFW Post Home, 420 Main Street.