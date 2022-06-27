City offices closed Monday for Independence Day

Most city offices will be closed, and some city services and operations will not operate due to Independence Day Monday.

While the city will celebrate the holiday with fireworks displays the day of, the Rapid City Council meeting will move to Tuesday and other operations will change.

The landfill, which is closed on Sundays, will be closed in observance of the holiday. Trash collections will also adjust, with Monday collections set for Tuesday. Collection bins should be left out until collected. Tuesday through Friday collections will operate as normal.

Rapid Transit Services, such as RapidRide, Dial-a-Ride and the City View Trolley, will not be in service Monday. Operations resume Tuesday.

The Rapid City Public Library will be open Sunday and closed Monday while the Monument will be closed both days.

The city's outdoor pools will operate during its normal hours during the weekend and on Monday. All pools will close at 6 p.m. July 4. The Roosevelt Ice Arena will be closed during the holiday.

Administrative offices for the Rapid City Police Department, Fire Department and Rapid City Regional Airport will be closed both Sunday and Monday, but police and fire shift services will be on duty. The airport will also be open.

Fireworks displays

The city will host two firework displays on Independence Day. The displays will begin around 9:30 p.m. at the Executive Golf Course and Arrowhead Golf Course. If the Executive Golf Course rains out, the display will be moved to July 5.

Fireworks are not permitted within Rapid City limits or within the one-mile radius of the city.

