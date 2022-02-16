 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City offices to be open on Presidents Day

  • 0
Rapid City Hall sign

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

City offices and services will remain open on Presidents Day on Monday.

The Rapid City Council, however, will observe the federal holiday and meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday rather than Monday in Council Chambers.

Offices in City Hall, Rapid Transit Services, the Rapid City Public Library and the city landfill will all be open Monday. Trash collection will also remain the same.

The Rapid City Swim Center will have open swim from noon to 8:45 p.m. and the diving board open from 1 to 4 p.m. The Roosevelt Ice Arena will host a public skate from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance qua…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News