City offices to be open on Presidents Day

City offices and services will remain open on Presidents Day on Monday.

The Rapid City Council, however, will observe the federal holiday and meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday rather than Monday in Council Chambers.

Offices in City Hall, Rapid Transit Services, the Rapid City Public Library and the city landfill will all be open Monday. Trash collection will also remain the same.

The Rapid City Swim Center will have open swim from noon to 8:45 p.m. and the diving board open from 1 to 4 p.m. The Roosevelt Ice Arena will host a public skate from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0