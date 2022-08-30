 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City offices to close Labor Day, trash collection changes

Rapid City Hall sign

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Labor Day will move the Rapid City Council meeting to Tuesday as city offices will close for the holiday.

With the holiday, Monday's trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day week. Residents should leave trash bins out until collected.

The Rapid City Landfill, Rapid City Transit System and the Rapid City Public Library will be closed Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The Monument will be closed on Labor Day.

City pools are closed for the season with the exception of the Roosevelt Swim Center's outdoor 50-meter pool, which will remain open through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The pool with close for the season after Labor Day. The Roosevelt Swim Center facility remains closed for renovation and will reopen to the public, including classes, beginning Tuesday.

People are also reading…

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will be open for the Labor Day holiday weekend. The facility will be open with Public Skate from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon Sunday and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday. Admission is $6 with $4 skate rental.

The Rapid City Airport will be open, although administrative offices will be closed. The Rapid City Police and Fire departments will be operating, although administrative offices will be closed.

