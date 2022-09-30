City officials discuss parking garage changes, timeline

Rapid City's Fifth Street parking garage may only be completely closed for eight weeks during renovations, which might be rescheduled for 2023.

Stephen Kilber, project engineer with Albertson Engineering, presented a similar presentation on the parking garage changes to downtown business owners and members of the public Friday morning in the Rapid City Hall Council Chambers.

After receiving confirmation from business owners about concerns around the project schedule, Kilber said many of the general contractors were also concerned about the scheduled and proposed starting the project Jan. 9, 2023 with an anticipated completion date of Oct. 13. The current schedule is to begin construction in the middle of November with a shutdown from then until the beginning of January.

The parking garage maintenance, which is currently estimated at $3.9 million, will include overall maintenance of the three-level parking garage. It includes concrete repair, concrete sealant, crack and joint sealants, joint reinforcement, stair tower renovation and enclosure, plumbing and electrical improvements. It also includes partially enclosed stairwells that will be lit and transparent.

Kilber said the project is an extensive, top-down maintenance renovation of the entire garage.

"It's of such extent and size, that there is no way a contractor is readily, effectively going to be able to tackle it all in one short period of time," he said.

Kilber said "phase one" would be an eight-week phase when the garage would be fully shutdown. He said with the proposed schedule beginning in January instead of November, this would likely not be done in the beginning.

He said if it were him, he would shut it down between March and April.

Kilber said there are about 10 other phases in the project that would only partially shut down the garage. Users would have to navigate through work areas.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said it was important to see the state of the current structure and knowing the repairs are necessary.

"We recognize that as someone who has a business or someone who lives in this area, someone who has customers, this parking structure is essential for us to all be successful," she said.

Fisher said the city wants to partner with the business owners one-on-one to help address parking needs and concerns during the project.

Anna Gilligan, parking enforcement division manager, said there are 104 uncovered parking spaces on the top level of the garage, 203 covered spaces and 100 metered spaces for a total of 407 parking spaces. Gilligan said at peak occupancy in September, there were 146 leased spaces.

She said relocation for parking spots within downtown will be done based on the needs of the business owner and its employees.

Fisher said permit holders will still have to pay for their parking permits, but the price would be adjusted to where they are located during periods of closure.

She also said Friday's meeting was a way of opening a line of communication for the parking needs and for project updates.