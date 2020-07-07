City officials seek input on transportation, bike and pedestrian plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input of two draft proposals for overall transportation and bike/pedestrian plans through 2045.

The deadline for comment is July 16.

To gather feedback, officials are hosting an online presentation of the plans at rapidtrip2045.com.

City officials said this is the final public meeting scheduled for the project. The online meeting is an interactive, self-guided format available for access through July 16.

According to a news release from the city, the online meeting format is a result of the continued recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control to limit the size of public gatherings. The format allows participants to provide input and comment on the project findings and draft report.

After the public comment deadline of July 16, the materials will continue to be available for review on the project website.

For more information regarding the online meeting, contact Dustin Hamilton, project manager with HDR Engineering at 605-791-6103 or Kip Harrington with the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization at 605-394-4120.

