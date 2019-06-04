The Rapid City Council approved on Monday the acquisition of a portion of the former National American University campus where a proposed downtown homeless resources center will be based.
A resolution authorizing the $5 million purchase passed unanimously with only Councilmember John Roberts absent for the vote.
Under the agreement, the city will lease buildings at 121 and 217 Kansas City St., 124, 216, and 218 Quincy St., and 716 Second St. to the OneHeart campus for an annual rent of $1. The initial term of the lease will expire in 2026, which subsequent terms renewing automatically and lasting for five years each.
OneHeart, which plans to provide the homeless with counseling and transitional housing, is one of 14 community projects that were approved for funding through the city's Vision program this year. The project received a total of $5 million that will be disbursed over the next two years.
Because the city is only slated to grant the project $3.9 million this year, the difference in the $5 million purchase price of the properties will be made up by Rapid City Collective Impact, the group coordinating the center's launch. The organization will be reimbursed next year with the remaining Vision funds appropriated for the project.
The group is privately financing the building's renovations, which are expected to begin next summer.