The Rapid City council voted Monday to rezone a hilly parcel of land southwest of where East Indiana Street and Maple Avenue intersect, clearing the way for it to be sold or donated.
The nearly 10-acre plot is zoned now for low-density residential housing, having previously been designated as a park forest district. Council approved of the change by a roll call vote of 8-2, with members Lisa Modrick and Becky Drury opposing.
A related amendment to the city's comprehensive plan was approved in March, with Modrick and Drury again opposing. The plan originally called for the plot, which is across the street from Rapid City South Middle School, to be rezoned as a forest conservation district.
Dave Butler, who owns First Choice Realty and represents the property's current owners, said only three houses could have been built on the property the way it was zoned. But privately conducted studies that he said the owners commissioned indicate the new zoning could allow for as many as 30.
Butler said that rezoning the property gives the owners, the Maguire family of Rapid City, room to explore its options, which include selling the land or donating it. Attempts to rezone the property made in 2017 were stymied by the city council, when members requested that an expensive array of soil and topographical studies first be conducted
“They don’t want to ruin the neighborhood. They’ve lived here forever,” Butler said.
First purchased by the Richard Maguire roughly 40 years ago, the space today is a popular sledding destination and makeshift recreational area. But since Maguire's death in 2018, it has become something of a headache for his children.
Butler said the Maguires worry that they could be held liable for any injuries children sustain playing on the hill. Liability questions also surround the boats, trailers and other recreational vehicles that Butler said others often park on the hill without permission.
“Besides paying taxes, they're spending four or $5,000 to keep the property maintained," he added.
County records show that $848.80 in taxes were paid on the property in 2018.
Attracting a buyer proved difficult, Butler said, because developers had little interest in purchasing the property as it was previously zoned. An asking price of $135,000 was said by Butler to have caught the serious interest of only one party.
Donating it to the city as Butler said some have suggested appeared equally unprofitable. The property's low valuation under the old zoning would have amounted to what Butler said was an unfavorable tax write-off.
According to county records, the property carries an assessed value of $48,900. Butler said it hasn't been commercially appraised but that the new zoning likely increases its value.
The Maguires, Butler said, would still prefer to donate the property to the city, a notion that only a few members of the council have signaled interest in.
Neighbors, meanwhile, worry what the land's sale and redevelopment portends for their homes. At least seven letters were sent to the city that opposed the decision the council ultimately made.
Several residents wrote that they were dismayed at the prospect of an open space in city limits disappearing. Others, however, said that the foundations of their homes are already shifting and that additional construction would only compound the problem.
"Anyone who lives on a shale foundation knows that too little or too much rain can cause our houses to shift, doors to become misaligned, and new cracks to appear on surfaces through the house," read a letter signed by Aaron and Hollie Kaufman.
"It is hard to believe the structural integrity of the homes and buildings in this area won’t be compromised as they drill into the side of the hill, run trucks up and down the hill for months on end, and remove large areas which serve as a foundation for many homes," it continued.