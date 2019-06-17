The Rapid City Council on Monday signed off on a real estate development that calls for the construction of 265 single-family homes and nearly as many apartment units.
Council members unanimously approved plans for the Shepherd Hills subdivision, a development of the Rapid City firm Dream Design International that promises to furnish a host of affordable housing options. The project is located near Menards in northeast Rapid City.
Council members not present for the vote were Becky Drury, Steve Laurenti and John Roberts. Construction is expected to begin later this summer with the first batch of homes going up for sale this fall.
The council also unanimously approved an ordinance that rezoned the site of the development from agricultural use to a medium and low residential district. Both measures were adopted with little discussion.
Since it passed out of the City Planning Commission earlier this month, the subdivision has been hailed by Rapid City officials as the largest they have seen in decades. Developers have said that homes on the 77-acre lot will be available in a range of different prices and styles, ranging between $160,000 for workforce housing and $350,000 for luxury abodes.
Developers have also promised that the 250 apartment units they plan to construct will be available at more affordable rates. Speaking to reporters after Monday night's council meeting, Dream Design Vice President Kyle Treloar said the firm was looking at basing the cost of the apartments off of a percentage of the median income. He said that they could cost between $500 and $600 a month, adding that upscale units may run for more.
"I think it's incredibly important for where we're at right now," Treloar said of the development. "Rapid City has a shortage of single-family lots and living units right now, and then with the population growth that we expect ... we're going to need to keep meeting that demand."
The project will be carried out over the course of 10 construction phases and is expected to take five to eight years to complete.