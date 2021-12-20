City online billing system to go offline during holidays

Rapid City's online billing system will be offline during the Christmas holiday for maintenance.

The city says the Information Technology department will perform end-of-year maintenance upgrades to the billing system.

Information Technology Director Jim Gilbert said the city is moving to new hardware.

Gilbert said it's better to take the system down temporarily for the amount of data that needs to be moved.

The system will be offline late Thursday evening from midnight to mid-day Sunday. The city's Finance Office recommends utility customers pay bills through the night depository on the west side of City Hall during that time period. Customers should include the payment stub and account number with their payment for easier processing.

The upgrades should be completed by Sunday.

Gilbert said if users try to pay a bill during the maintenance window, a web page will show that the system is under maintenance.

In addition, City Hall offices will be closed Friday.

The Rapid City landfill will be open until noon Friday and be closed Saturday. Tuesday through Friday trash should be set out a day early for collection.

Rapid Transit Services will not operate Friday and Saturday, and the Roosevelt Park Swim Center will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will host public skate from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. Friday, but the facility will be closed Saturday. It will host public skate from 2:45-5 p.m.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

