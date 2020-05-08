City opens 100-bed COVID-19 homeless shelter at civic center

Several Rapid City area organizations have joined forces to take care of homeless individuals who may become sick during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those efforts were on display Friday when the city opened a temporary 100-bed emergency shelter at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The shelter, located in Rushmore Hall, has been several weeks in the making and is a major collaborative effort among numerous community organizations — including Rapid City-Pennington County Emergency Management, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board, Oyate Health Center, Pennington County Health and Human Services, Monument Health, Community Health of the Black Hills, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Pennington County, City of Rapid City, Rapid City Fire Department, John T. Vucurevich Foundation, the Care Campus, the Civic Center and members of the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition.
Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said the organizations spent $28,000 to convert the 40,000-square-foot Rushmore Hall into a three-tier shelter for those who are homeless and showing symptoms of COVID-19.
"(Emergency Management's) tasking began with our front line public safety agencies asking for a solution to how we are going to convalesce or recover our chronically homeless, sick individuals and where are we going to give them a place to get better," Willett said. "That's what started this off, and what you see now is a facility to provide for that isolation and recovery of the sick, chronically homeless during this pandemic response."
Multiple adjustments and enhancements were built into Rushmore Hall to prepare for the emergency shelter, including high-capacity air filtration systems for each of the three-tier areas, showers, personal care facilities and food service.
Jerilyn Church, chief executive officer of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board, said those who are homeless and ill will be referred to the shelter from local agencies like Cornerstone Rescue Mission, WAVI, Hope Center, Care Campus, SafeBed, Oyate Health Center, Monument Health and other agencies that work with the homeless population.
Church said the emergency shelter will provide a number of services and meet a need for the homeless who may be ill with COVID-19.
"The opening of the shelter is timely. Some of the data might lead people to believe that our numbers are going down in South Dakota, but those numbers were an anomaly because of the Smithfield outbreak in Sioux Falls," Church said. "You take out that anomaly, and according to our epidemiology center is that the numbers are going up here in Pennington County and our nearby reservation community."
An outdoor tent area is set up next to the Memorial Park Band Shell where screenings will be done. Church said the temporary shelter will also screen all homeless who walk to the shelter to see if services are needed.
Following the screening, the homeless person will be either sent to the emergency shelter inside the Civic Center, referred for more extensive medical treatment or be provided additional assistance if they are not able to use the shelter.
The first tier area of the shelter is for those who may be at risk for contracting the virus, where the second tier is for those who have symptoms of COVID-19 but have not yet been tested.
The third-tier is for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus but are not specifically needing hospitalization.
Advanced medical care from the Oyate Health Center, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board, Rapid City Fire Department's Mobile Medic, Monument Health, Community Health of the Black Hills and volunteer nurses will be provided at the site.
Church said the shelter will provide services day and night until the individual has recovered from their illness, been observed for the requested length of time without developing signs and symptoms, or until other long-term or more appropriate housing solutions are found.
Norma Rendon of Where All Women Are Honored serves as the shelter manager. Rendon said she was pleased with the outpouring of support from the community, especially with the high level of Native American homelessness in Rapid City.
"To those who are supporting this financially and physically, this is one of the best things I have seen come out of Rapid City," Rendon said. "Our population that is chronically homeless is 93% indigenous. I want to thank everyone who is making this a reality."
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said the city is assisting with the shelter because of the threat of wide community spread of COVID-19.
"Shelter options for the homeless are often overwhelmed and over capacity," Allender said. "COVID-19 has challenged the limits of many community services and this emergency shelter will help address the needs of the homeless who are ill and have no other options."
Funding for the emergency shelter is being paid locally with some tax dollars and through donations, although Allender said he hopes to receive financial assistance from state and federal sources. The cost to run the shelter is expected to be at or near $150,000.
"Reimbursement is probable and that means someone is going to have to stand up with funding in advance. All things considered that probably points to local government to front those costs," Allender said.
The mayor said in a public health emergency, it is better to overreact than not be prepared.
"Right now in Pennington County our curve is flat. It's barely off the ground. It is not logical to think that it will stay that way," Allender said. "No one can predict the situation a month from now. In order to do our jobs, we have to prepare for what we expect might be the worst case. That's what this (shelter) represents today."
The emergency homeless shelter is scheduled to provide care services until June 26. Allender said if the need arises, the shelter closure date may be extended.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
