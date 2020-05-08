City opens 100-bed COVID-19 homeless shelter at civic center

"To those who are supporting this financially and physically, this is one of the best things I have seen come out of Rapid City," Rendon said. "Our population that is chronically homeless is 93% indigenous. I want to thank everyone who is making this a reality."

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said the city is assisting with the shelter because of the threat of wide community spread of COVID-19.

"Shelter options for the homeless are often overwhelmed and over capacity," Allender said. "COVID-19 has challenged the limits of many community services and this emergency shelter will help address the needs of the homeless who are ill and have no other options."

Funding for the emergency shelter is being paid locally with some tax dollars and through donations, although Allender said he hopes to receive financial assistance from state and federal sources. The cost to run the shelter is expected to be at or near $150,000.

"Reimbursement is probable and that means someone is going to have to stand up with funding in advance. All things considered that probably points to local government to front those costs," Allender said.

The mayor said in a public health emergency, it is better to overreact than not be prepared.