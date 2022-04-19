City organization to host learning forum on race, economy

The Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolacipiyapi Ambassadors will host a discussion on how racial prejudice affects the Rapid City economy Monday night.

Representatives from Elevate Rapid City, the Lakota Nation Invitational, Black Hills Powwow, NDN Collective, Oglala Sioux Tribe and others will speak during the 5:30 p.m. forum at the Western Dakota Tech event center, .

HRC-MOA Chair Karen Mortimer said the group’s guiding principle is to bridge cultures, educate, advocate and model respect.

“I think this forum does all of those things,” she said. “We’re bridging cultures where we’ve got some broken bridges, it’s primarily about educating and that’s the bottom line goal. We’re advocating for our community to be a better place, and of course modeling respectful behaviors is the bottom line.”

Mortimer said the organization began hosting learning events in June 2021 and hopes to create a series of learning forums. She said the idea behind it is “the more you know, the better we do.”

“The more the community knows, the better we’ll be as a community,” she said.

Mortimer said the group invited a variety of viewpoints to educate the public. She said this isn’t a debate or an argument, it’s a learning opportunity. She said the Lakota Nation Invitational and the Black Hills Powwow are two of the three highest grossing events in the area, so it has a great economic impact. She also said there’s at least a quarter of the city’s population that is Native American at any given point in time.

“I hope people walk away with a better understanding of the economic impact of the Native American community on all of us, in a good way,” she said.

Mortimer said the Human Relations Commission deals with discriminatory event cases on a daily basis, and it’s time the community learns about this. She said she doesn’t anticipate solutions to come from the forum, but believes this would help move the community toward solution-based decision making.

She said the HRC/MOA originally wanted a forum discussing racism, but it’s a broad topic. She said it’s been on everyone’s mind since the racist comments were made from the Grand Gateway Hotel ownership following a shooting involving two Native American men where one died.

“We wanted to make something that was manageable in terms of a chunk of information,” Mortimer said. “We’re not done with the topic. We thought we’d choose this one because it’s on peoples’ minds.”

Mortimer said the HRC/MOA hopes to have more learning forums in the future and will be planning for events to educate people on the cultural differences in the community.

