City park restrooms to reopen this week

Restrooms in three of Rapid City's parks will open Thursday as warmer weather makes its way toward the area.
Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park and the Parkview Tennis Courts will resume restroom availability. The facilities closed at the end of October.
Founders Park, Legacy Commons, Skyline Wilderness and Canyon Lake West restrooms are open throughout the year.
The remaining city park system restrooms will open May 1.
