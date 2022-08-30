City parking garage, St. Patrick street to receive renovations

Rapid City Council's Public Works Committee approved a $5.7 million reconstruction project and $3.9 million maintenance project during its Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Council members Lance Lehmann, Bill Evans, John Roberts and Jesse Ham approved the items that appeared on the consent agenda. Council member Greg Strommen was absent.

The $5.7 million will go to the St. Patrick Street reconstruction project between Mount Rushmore Road and Fifth Street, slated for 2023. According to the agenda item, the reconstruction is needed as the existing roadway and underground utilities are nearing the end of their life.

The project includes new concrete pavement on St. Patrick Street and asphalt pavement on the side street connections, curb and gutter, ADA improvements, retaining wall replacement, water main replacement, sanitary sewer replacement and storm sewer improvements. There will also be a new water main installed in Seventh Street from St. Patrick Street to St. Andrew Street. The traffic signal at the intersection of St. Patrick Street and Fifth Street will be upgraded with new poles, signal heads, a video detection system and accessible pedestrian push buttons.

Roger Hall, interim city engineer and construction group coordinator, said Tuesday that there will be some challenges — access to Scooter's and Walgreens must remain open, and a company has to move its gas line out of the way during construction.

"It's a standard reconstruction," he said. "If you've driven it lately, you'll understand that it is in pretty tough shape, but it should be a really good project."

Hall said the project will be done in phases.

The parking garage maintenance will include overall maintenance of the three-level garage including concrete repair, concrete sealant, crack and joint sealants, joint reinforcement, stair tower renovation and enclosure, plumbing and electrical improvements.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said one of the things her department is concerned about is continued maintenance. She said there was some maintenance done previously but here they are again.

Fisher said a sealant that wasn't used initially that will be used now will prevent corrosion the garage has today. She also said they had concerns about people loitering in the enclosed stairwells, but the stairwells will be open at the top and bottom.

Fisher said they will also be well lit and transparent. She said if it became a problem, they've found security systems for the stairwells in case that needs to be part of the discussion.

The committee also approved a resolution to adopt the standard specifications for Public Works construction. The previous specifications are from 2007.

Public Works engineering staff and the Infrastructure Advisory Group, made up of community stakeholders designated by private companies, contractors, engineers and home builders, has been working on the updates over the last four years.

Hall said the new specification will not roll out all at once, and the old specifications will phase out over time.