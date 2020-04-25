City parks and rec facilities to remain closed

Rapid City’s parks and recreational facilities will not reopen next week when the Rapid City Council takes up the recommendation by Mayor Steve Allender to amend the ordinance closing nonessential businesses.
“Our facilities aren’t changing with any of the potential changes,” Jeff Biegler, director of the Rapid City Parks and Recreation department, said Friday. “They aren’t including any of our parks and rec facilities in Monday’s vote. Tennis, courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts will remain unusable.”
Allender closed many park facilities on April 3 because users weren’t following social distancing guidelines. The facilities have remained closed since. The city’s parks and bike paths remain open, and the public is encouraged to practice social distancing while in these areas.
"We will lock those or disable them to discourage use," Allender said at the time of the closures. "The group sports have just produced too much grouping up. This is after conferring with lots of other parks and rec organizations about how the standards have been in their communities as well."
Remaining in the closures are public tennis courts in fenced areas at Sioux Park, Parkview Drive, North Middle School, Wilson Park and Quarry Park and basketball courts in fenced areas at Roosevelt Park and Thompson Park. The New York Street skateboard park will also be closed. Other basketball courts across Rapid City parks, including those at Sioux Park, are still closed as well.
Playgrounds, picnic shelters and restrooms at all city parks will also remain closed. Sioux Park Stadium's track and field areas and the adjacent soccer fields are also closed to public use.
“We’re still the same as everybody else; we’re in a waiting game,” Biegler said. “We’re going by the CDC guidelines on areas where we allow people to congregate.”
When asked when parks and rec facilities might reopen, Biegler said, “I don’t have an idea right now.”
Biegler said the parks and rec department will continue to evaluate in the coming weeks whether to open the city’s public swimming pools in late May.
