City parks and rec facilities to remain closed

Rapid City’s parks and recreational facilities will not reopen next week when the Rapid City Council takes up the recommendation by Mayor Steve Allender to amend the ordinance closing nonessential businesses.

“Our facilities aren’t changing with any of the potential changes,” Jeff Biegler, director of the Rapid City Parks and Recreation department, said Friday. “They aren’t including any of our parks and rec facilities in Monday’s vote. Tennis, courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts will remain unusable.”

Allender closed many park facilities on April 3 because users weren’t following social distancing guidelines. The facilities have remained closed since. The city’s parks and bike paths remain open, and the public is encouraged to practice social distancing while in these areas.

"We will lock those or disable them to discourage use," Allender said at the time of the closures. "The group sports have just produced too much grouping up. This is after conferring with lots of other parks and rec organizations about how the standards have been in their communities as well."