City Parks restrooms to close this weekend for winter

More city parks restrooms will be closing this weekend for winter.
Restrooms at Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park, Parkview Tennis Courts and Sioux Park Stadium will close this weekend. The bathrooms at these parks were left open due to scheduled events and activities like football, soccer, tennis and more, city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said. Many were closed for the season Oct. 1.
Winterized restroom facilities at Founders Park, Legacy Commons, Skyline Wilderness and Canyon Lake Park-West will remain open throughout the year. These restrooms are heated and insulated, and located in high-use areas.
