 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City participating in Salvation Army angel tree program
top story

City participating in Salvation Army angel tree program

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Salvation Army Angel Tree in the City Hall lobby.

 Courtesy photo

There are three Salvation Army Angel Tree locations in city buildings this year. 

The Angel Tree program helps families in need give their children Christmas gifts. According to the Salvation Army website, more than 1,000 children in the Black Hills receive gifts every year.

Members of the public can go to an Angel Tree location, pick up a gift tag that has a child’s holiday gift wish, shop for that gift and drop it off back at the tree unwrapped with the tag attached.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The deadline to drop off gifts is noon Dec. 11.

Gifts can also be purchased online from the Salvation Army’s Walmart gift registry. People can purchase the gift online and it will be shipped directly to the thrift store.

City locations include the City Hall lobby, where unwrapped gifts and tags can be placed at the tree or taken to the mayor’s office; Rapid City Fire Department Station 1’s lobby; and the Civic Center, where tags can be picked up at the administrative box office window and gifts can be dropped off at the Civic Center’s administrative offices.

Late returns can be taken to the salvation Army Thrift Store at 621 E. St. Patrick Street.

To host a tree, contact Angie Mason at 605-342-0982. Other trees can be found at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Carousel Casino, Central High School, Just Gymnastics Academy, Mary’s Mountain and the Monument Health emergency room.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News