City participating in Salvation Army angel tree program

There are three Salvation Army Angel Tree locations in city buildings this year.

The Angel Tree program helps families in need give their children Christmas gifts. According to the Salvation Army website, more than 1,000 children in the Black Hills receive gifts every year.

Members of the public can go to an Angel Tree location, pick up a gift tag that has a child’s holiday gift wish, shop for that gift and drop it off back at the tree unwrapped with the tag attached.

The deadline to drop off gifts is noon Dec. 11.

Gifts can also be purchased online from the Salvation Army’s Walmart gift registry. People can purchase the gift online and it will be shipped directly to the thrift store.

City locations include the City Hall lobby, where unwrapped gifts and tags can be placed at the tree or taken to the mayor’s office; Rapid City Fire Department Station 1’s lobby; and the Civic Center, where tags can be picked up at the administrative box office window and gifts can be dropped off at the Civic Center’s administrative offices.