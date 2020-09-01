City planner meets with public to discuss urban chicken ordinance

Many people throughout the discussion Tuesday mentioned mandating licensing to keep maybe four or five chickens in a standard size coop. A site plan would also be required to build a coop, along with the building material and design.

Fisher said if it’s done right, the licensing should outline the city’s expectations of keeping and maintaining the chickens within city limits if an ordinance is passed. She also said if someone is charged with animal abuse or if there are two or more violations, the license could be taken away.

She also said the Humane Society has expressed concerns about abandoned chickens. In other cities with urban hens, humane societies have needed a separate facility for hens.

Fisher said after the expense of licensing, the coop, feed, the work and the hens themselves may lead to expensive eggs.

“As one of our other participants shared, it is a teaching lesson in a family to appreciate what it takes to bring food to the table,” she said. “Many parents give their child a puppy to teach them responsibility. This will be a whole other level of responsibility. Whether it’s a blizzard, raining or hailing, you have to go take care of your chickens.”