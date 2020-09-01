City planner meets with public to discuss urban chicken ordinance

Odor, feces and the impact on property values were Rapid City residents' main concerns Tuesday during a discussion on urban chickens at the Coffee with Planners session.
Current planning division manager Vicki Fisher led three groups in 20-minute discussions at the Civic Center in an effort to help narrow down concerns for an ordinance draft.
“The opportunity to obtain the views of the community are so important when we are creating an ordinance to ensure we’re not missing something,” she said.
This is the third time Rapid City Council has heard about allowing chickens in the city limits. It was first heard at a Legal and Finance Committee meeting in July and then brought to the council.
Council member Darla Drew brought the issue to the table after hearing that younger people were concerned about food security during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm not trying to 'dis' code enforcement, but the chickens are already here," Drew said at the July 20 City Council meeting. "Many people purchased chickens during the pandemic. It's already here. Let's regulate it."
Fisher said the council tasked the Community Development department with writing an ordinance to regulate urban chickens.
Many people throughout the discussion Tuesday mentioned mandating licensing to keep maybe four or five chickens in a standard size coop. A site plan would also be required to build a coop, along with the building material and design.
Fisher said if it’s done right, the licensing should outline the city’s expectations of keeping and maintaining the chickens within city limits if an ordinance is passed. She also said if someone is charged with animal abuse or if there are two or more violations, the license could be taken away.
She also said the Humane Society has expressed concerns about abandoned chickens. In other cities with urban hens, humane societies have needed a separate facility for hens.
Fisher said after the expense of licensing, the coop, feed, the work and the hens themselves may lead to expensive eggs.
“As one of our other participants shared, it is a teaching lesson in a family to appreciate what it takes to bring food to the table,” she said. “Many parents give their child a puppy to teach them responsibility. This will be a whole other level of responsibility. Whether it’s a blizzard, raining or hailing, you have to go take care of your chickens.”
Fisher said although the city could approve an ordinance, it would not invalidate homeowner associations’ codes and encouraged people interested to check that first before diving into raising hens.
Some people expressed the desire to keep the chickens out of sight in fear of dogs barking and making a ruckus in a neighborhood.
Many, though, worried about the chickens’ feces and possible water contamination and the diseases it could bring. Fisher said that would definitely be taken into consideration while drafting the ordinance.
She said the next steps would include drafting the ordinance, maybe holding an open house if there’s something the department is stuck on to allow further public comment, taking it to the Legal and Finance Committee and then the council.
