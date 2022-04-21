City planning commission approves next steps in three major projects

One of Rapid City’s largest Tax Increment Finance districts will make its way to the City Council in May.

The Rapid City Planning Commission approved Thursday the up-to $78 million, 900-acre district for the Black Hills Industrial Center, previously the Rushmore Industrial Center, developed by Dream Design International. The company announced the center in September in conjunction with the AEsir Technologies announcement of a 600,000-square-foot gigafactory that could bring as many as 1,500 jobs to the area.

The center would be located along South Dakota Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road, just south of Catron Boulevard. The district itself encompasses the Rapid City landfill, along Catron Boulevard for utilities, a portion of Highway 79 and 600 acres of the proposed center site. The area was previously annexed into the city in anticipation of the project.

If approved by the City Council, the district would extend and develop a regional economic center for the community, and provide expanded city infrastructure into the south side of Rapid City, according to the project plan. It could also result in two additional stop lights along South Dakota Highway 79, including one at the Rapid City Landfill intersection.

There could also be a traffic impact study on Highway 79 near the landfill that would occur with the next phase of platting in the relatively near term.

Sarah Hanzel, Planning Projects Division manager in the city’s Community Development department, said this is an updated project plan that has a $32 million increase over its original request.

She said the city’s TIF Committee reviewed the original application March 1 and the committee, and city staff, made recommendations on infrastructure pricing. She said the applicant responded and updated their cost estimates with the recommendations and adjusted for inflation reflected in the market.

The project cost estimate increased from about $46 million to about $78 million, but the overall scope of the project has not changed.

“Overall this is an aggressive TIF, it’s a real large TIF, one of the largest ones we’ve had,” Planning Commissioner Karen Bulman said.

According to the staff report, about $11 million could potentially be considered eventual city costs, if they weren’t included in the district. It would be broken down to $6.2 million for off-site water mains, $500,000 for regional drainage ponds, $500,000 for a traffic signal at Old Folsom Road, and about $3.6 million for a booster station.

Hanzel said the center would be built in three phases, and include 600 acres of rail serving high tech and value-added agriculture products. The first phase would include site grading, drainage facilities, Old Folsom Road improvements, turn lanes on Highway 79, rail switches, rail line, offsite water, offsite sanitary sewer, traffic signal and utility relocations.

The second phase includes Aesir Boulevard, Creek Drive, work on the rail line, rail switches and other utilities. The third phase includes Creek Drive, grading and drainage, offsite water, a booster station, traffic signal and utilities relocations.

Hanzel said with the projected project increase, the city anticipates the TIF to be paid off in 20 years. She said the anticipated base valuation of the property is $1,050,700 and the anticipated end valuation is $500 million.

The commission approved the resolution to create the district with the following stipulations: the city shall review and approve the proposed booster station lot, a feasibility study is required to verify the location of the booster station with an estimated cost of $50,000 to be paid by the developer, installation of a water main from Fifth Street shall be constructed before any reimbursement for the booster station, the developer’s agreement shall include language identifying that any funding deficiency in the project plan shall be the responsibility of the developer to fully fund and construct, and the agreement will address maintenance of the private owned railroad crossings.

The resolutions for the TIF District will be published on the May 2 council agenda as “set for hearing” as part of the public notice requirement, Hanzel said. The resolutions will then be heard by the council at the May 16 meeting. If approved, the city and developer will enter a developer’s agreement, which goes on to a later council agenda after it’s drafted.

During the meeting, the commission also approved an initial planned development overlay to allow NDN Collective’s private school and a residential development southeast of Haines Avenue and Country Road on about 66 acres.

The school would be the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy, a Kindergarten through 12th grade school spanning 45 acres of the property. The school itself would be one-story high and 135,000 square feet. It would serve two classes of 20 students per grade, or about 520 students and 52 staff.

The southern residential development would include 20 townhouse units and three apartment buildings. The apartment buildings would be three stories high and have 79 dwelling units. A 10,000-square-foot child care center would be on the ground floor of the southernmost apartment building and would serve 80 children and 15 staff.

Residential development on the north side of the property would include 16 townhouse units and 12 single family units.

The property would also include an open space site to be used as a land-based learning amenity, an outdoor performance space for school activities and graduations, and a loop trail for pedestrian connectivity to all areas of the site and school cross-country meets.

NDN Collective originally announced plans to open an Indigenous-led culture-based school in Rapid City in the fall, and the school plans to serve 40 students in the first year.

The commission also approved a final planned development overlay for the Block 5 Development on St. Joseph Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

