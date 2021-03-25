City planning commission hears strategic housing plan

The Rapid City Strategic Housing Plan could result in at least two ordinances arriving before the city council by June that address affordable housing.
Planning projects manager Sarah Hanzel presented the plan to the city Planning Commission at Thursday's meeting. The commission voted to approve and acknowledge the introduction and discussion of the draft plan. The Rapid City Council will see the plan in April.
Hanzel said the plan builds on the city’s 2014 Adoptive Comprehensive Plan, Affordable Housing Policy adopted in 2019 and years of grassroots community initiatives.
“Specifically, this document is looking at what are some strategies that the city can implement in order to create but also preserve the housing stock we have in Rapid City,” she said. “We’re looking at housing needs across a broad spectrum of the community, so really looking at needs for a broad array of income-earning households.”
The two ordinances Hanzel discussed at the meeting are for two separate strategies within the plan. One would expand the city’s “toolbox” for land use flexibility through a zoning administrative waiver.
Hanzel said the ordinance would allow the community development director and teams of engineers to look at development proposals to identify areas of flexibility in zoning regulations like parking, landscaping, lot size, building height and more.
The other ordinance would be a change to the city’s municipal code to waive building permit fees for developers focused on housing needs for those with the lowest incomes.
Hanzel said these developers would be those who are working to find funding opportunities at the state and federal level, working with the South Dakota Housing Development Authority and the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) Program.
“The dollar amount is not extraordinary, but it does help to make a little go a long way,” she said. “The building permit fee waiver puts a friendly face forward for the city and sends a signal we want to work with housing developers who are focused on the affordable part of the market.”
Hanzel said the ordinance has been sent to developers to get their feedback even though it doesn't grant the waiver to them. She said there’s support for the ordinance from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, the county and the city’s CDBG Division.
During the presentation, Hanzel said the city could also expand the CDBG Program Division’s budget for affordable housing as a supplemental budget line.
CDBG Program Division manager Michelle Schuelke said the division allocated a total of $537,655 to affordable housing and emergency rent/mortgage subsidies in 2020, although that includes the additional CDBG CARES Act funds. In 2019 it dispersed a total of $50,170 to affordable housing and emergency rent/mortgage subsidies, $678,530 in 2018 and $81,911 in 2017.
Hanzel presented seven strategies in the draft plan, although only six appear in the online draft. The strategies include revising land use regulations, supporting the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund that’s overseen by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, implementing a rental registration program, evaluating a proactive rental inspection program, launching a building permit fee waiver program, studying public transportation solutions and expanding the CDBG Program Division.
The draft plan can be found at bit.ly/housingrc
During the meeting, the commission also approved an application for a major amendment to a conditional use permit to allow a group home from Passages Women’s Transitional Living facility. The new 6,222-square-foot facility will cost $1.25 million and house 14 women transitioning from incarceration and/or homelessness to independence and recovery from alcohol or drug addiction. The house will be on the corner of 1st and Denver streets, a block from the Journey Museum.
The commission also approved an application on its consent calendar for a final planned development overlay to allow an apartment complex for property southwest of Marline Drive and East Minnesota Street in the Marlin Drive Commercial Park.
The 70-unit townhome apartment complex will be on an 8.61-acre parcel and have 14 one-story structures. The complex includes one two-unit structure and 13 six-unit structures with front loading garages and driveways to each unit.
The complex would be constructed in two phases. Phase one would include 24 units while phase two includes 46.
A second apartment complex in the Elks Crossing Subdivision north of Marlin Drive and East Minnesota Street on an 8.49-acre parcel with 66 units and 16 apartment buildings was also approved.
These would be townhome style apartment buildings and also constructed in two phases. Both apartment applications came from KTM Design Solutions for Rapid City Marlin.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —