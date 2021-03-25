City planning commission hears strategic housing plan

The other ordinance would be a change to the city’s municipal code to waive building permit fees for developers focused on housing needs for those with the lowest incomes.

Hanzel said these developers would be those who are working to find funding opportunities at the state and federal level, working with the South Dakota Housing Development Authority and the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) Program.

“The dollar amount is not extraordinary, but it does help to make a little go a long way,” she said. “The building permit fee waiver puts a friendly face forward for the city and sends a signal we want to work with housing developers who are focused on the affordable part of the market.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hanzel said the ordinance has been sent to developers to get their feedback even though it doesn't grant the waiver to them. She said there’s support for the ordinance from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, the county and the city’s CDBG Division.

During the presentation, Hanzel said the city could also expand the CDBG Program Division’s budget for affordable housing as a supplemental budget line.