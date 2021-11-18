City preparing to close drop-off sites, stop curbside pickup of yard waste

Rapid City residents will have until Nov. 30 to drop off yard waste at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North locations.

Both sites will close for yard waste pick-up for the season. Residents will still be able to bring yard waste to the Rapid City Landfill between December and March. The yard waste containers will return in April.

Ria Harper, city Solid Waste Education and Outreach Coordinator, said this is a seasonal service the city offers.

"That way we can focus on repairing the containers if needed and get them prepped for next season," she said.

The city has collected 16,058 tons of yard waste in 2021. Harper said it's a little more than usual and mostly due to downed tree limbs.

Curbside yard waste collection ends Nov. 26. Yard waste is not allowed in the trash or recycling can. Through November, residents can place yard waste in a brown, biodegradable bag on the curb by 7 a.m. and it will be picked up. Branches and sticks need to be bundled and tied up for collection. Bundles should be under 25 pounds and under four feet in length.

Sod, rocks, dirt, logs and pallets should not be in the bag.

The container at the Solid Waste Division on south Highway 79 will still be open for yard waste. Harper said there is no charge for the waste.

Mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers will remain at the stadium and West Boulevard North sites.

