City proceeds with utility customer shutoffs for overdue accounts

Rapid City utility customers with delinquent accounts as of Monday may face a utility shutoff starting this week.

The city announced in October that it would resume utility shutoffs due to non-payment after suspending the practice in March due to the pandemic.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city would begin with discontinuations in service for customers with overdue accounts in this week’s billing zone.

City utility billing occurs in four zones or cycles with each separated by the weeks of the month.

“We have seen a marked improvement over where we were about two to three months ago in the overall number of residential and commercial accounts that have been brought current,” Shoemaker said in an email to the Journal.

In October, there were 2,900 overdue accounts with an estimated balance of $600,000. Monday was the deadline for the first zone of customers to become current with their accounts.

Shoemaker said by early February the city will have processed all billing cycles and be able to determine how many customers were helped in reducing balances and bringing accounts current.