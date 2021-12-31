City received over $10 million in state, federal funds in 2021

City leaders were concerned with funding as the immediate impacts of COVID-19 began to rear its head.

Money from the state and federal government helped ease those concerns with the city receiving about $10,658,378.30 from CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

City Finance Director Pauline Sumption said some of the CARES Act funding was carried over from reimbursement for expenditures. Rapid City received $4,145,881.29 in CARES Act funding and about $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

American Rescue Plan funds can be used to support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Sumption said the majority of the CARES Act funds have been allocated to Public Works projects. The airport received $2.2 million from CARES Act funding.

The city will receive an additional $6,512,497 in 2022. Sumption said there may be other state and federal dollars she's not directly aware of.

The airport also received $1.9 million from the state for air service development. Deputy Airport Director Toni Broom said the grant can only be used if the airport successfully obtains a new destination or air carrier.

From 2020 to 2022, the airport received a total of $16,580,633 in COVID-related grants for operations, projects and concessions. About $7.2 million has been spent, $8.9 million programmed and $552,389 remaining, Broom said.

The city allocated $20 million in surplus funds, about $17 million of which was created by the state reimbursing the city for COVID grant-funded expenditures. Sumption said the money was created in 2020 but allocated in 2021.

The Rapid City Council voted to allocated $15,035,000 to the fire department for Fire Station One renovations, $1.5 million for a fire training tower, $1.5 million for a southwest police precinct, $1 million for Public Safety Radios, $765,000 for street projects and $200,000 for IT equipment.

Pennington County received $6 million in state reimbursement funds for COVID-related expenditures. Commissioners approved $2 million to be used for the Pennington County Housing Authority, $1,837,000 for the Fire Service Board for the Creighton Radio project and fire stations for Wasta, Quinn and Scenic, $400,000 for the Health Trust Fund replenishment, and $371,167 for law enforcement radio upgrades.

The commission also approved $661,900 to the Wall Industrial Park to cover Phase One of the project.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

