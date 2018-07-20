Rapid City is $1 million richer.
On Thursday, the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources awarded the city a $1 million grant from its Solid Waste Management Program to help fund the expansion of the Rapid City landfill that began in March. The monies will help the city pay for the $4.5 million project to build a new cell that should extend the landfill’s life by another eight to 10 years, said landfill superintendent Karl Merbach.
“I kind of describe it as you’re just making a Tupperware bowl,” he said of the project to construct “cell 18.”
As enormous yellow graders and excavators roared in and out of the giant crater in the landfill’s northwest corner, Merbach noted that 850,000 cubic yards of earth were in the midst of removal. By mid-August, Merbach expects the next phase of the project to begin, which requires the installation of a plastic liner and piping to collect any water runoff before diverting it to a pond, sanitary sewer system and, eventually, to the city’s wastewater treatment facilities. The cell should begin accepting garbage — of which 450 tons arrive to the landfill each day — by September.
“Airspace, where we can bury garbage, that’s our money, that’s our revenue,” Merbach said. “The more we have, the more we can put in here, the longer the life of the landfill.”
A second cell — cell 19 — is also in the works and will be positioned adjacent to cell 18 just west of the landfill’s recycling center. That cell is expected to add another 10 years to the landfill’s life, too. As for the landfill’s future in, say, 2038, when Cell 18 and 19 are likely to be nearing their capacity, Merbach mentioned a 106-acre plot just south of the landfill, which the city purchased 14 years ago, that could add another 30 years of life.
The $1 million the city expected to pay toward the project will remain in the Solid Waste Department’s coffers. Other improvements on the department’s priority list will be considered with the newfound funds, assistant director of public works Dan Coon said.