City releases agenda for City Council member Modrick's public hearing

The city of Rapid City released the agenda for Tuesday's public hearing on a code of conduct complaint filed against City Council member Lisa Modrick.

The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. in LaCroix Hall at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, 444 Mount Rushmore Road.

According to the agenda, two audio recordings will be played at the beginning of the hearing. The first recording will be of a Jan. 6 meeting where Modrick makes a statement to Mayor Steve Allender, alleging Rapid City Regional Airport Board President Darren Haar threatened her during a Dec. 10, 2019, meeting. The second recording is of the Dec. 10 conversation between Modrick and Haar.

Following the playing of the audio recordings, the City Council is expected to hear a statement from Haar and his attorney, a presentation from City Attorney Joel Landeen on the complaint, a presentation from Modrick and her attorney, a rebuttal by Haar and Landeen based on Modrick's presentation and then the Council will hear public comment.

The agenda states public comment will be limited to three minutes per speaker. However, the City Council can vote to adjust the amount of time allowed for public comment.

After public comment, the City Council will be allowed to ask questions to city staff, Haar, Modrick or their attorneys.