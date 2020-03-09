You are the owner of this article.
City releases agenda for City Council member Modrick's public hearing
City releases agenda for City Council member Modrick's public hearing

Lisa Modrick

Modrick

 Jim Holland, Journal staff

The city of Rapid City released the agenda for Tuesday's public hearing on a code of conduct complaint filed against City Council member Lisa Modrick.

The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. in LaCroix Hall at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, 444 Mount Rushmore Road.

According to the agenda, two audio recordings will be played at the beginning of the hearing. The first recording will be of a Jan. 6 meeting where Modrick makes a statement to Mayor Steve Allender, alleging Rapid City Regional Airport Board President Darren Haar threatened her during a Dec. 10, 2019, meeting. The second recording is of the Dec. 10 conversation between Modrick and Haar.

Following the playing of the audio recordings, the City Council is expected to hear a statement from Haar and his attorney, a presentation from City Attorney Joel Landeen on the complaint, a presentation from Modrick and her attorney, a rebuttal by Haar and Landeen based on Modrick's presentation and then the Council will hear public comment.

The agenda states public comment will be limited to three minutes per speaker. However, the City Council can vote to adjust the amount of time allowed for public comment.

After public comment, the City Council will be allowed to ask questions to city staff, Haar, Modrick or their attorneys.

The agenda states the City Council will then make a motion to resolve the code of conduct complaint by either deciding to take no action, or Modrick could be reprimanded, censured or removed from office.

Any action taken on the code of conduct complaint against Modrick will require a two-thirds vote of the City Council.

The agenda for Tuesday's hearing is available at rapidcityjournal.com.

Download PDF Agenda for the March 10, 2020 public hearing on Alderwoman Lisa Modrick

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

