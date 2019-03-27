The Rapid City Finance Office concluded its review of petitions filed by candidates for the mayor's office and city council.
Its review of signatures did not add or remove any candidates from the unofficial list published Tuesday.
Mayor Steve Allender is seeking his third term against Natalie Stites Means. The winner of their race will be the first mayor to serve a four-year term.
One three-year seat in each of the city's five wards are likewise up for election. Council members Becky Drury, Ritchie Nordstrom, Chad Lewis, John Roberts and Laura Armstrong each have one year remaining in their terms.
Councilmen Steve Laurenti and Jason Salamun, Wards 2 and 3, respectively, will not seek re-election.
The official races are:
Mayor
- Steve Allender (incumbent)
- Natalie Stites Means
Ward 1
- Lisa Modrick (incumbent)
- Terra Houska
Ward 2
- Bill Evans
- Ramona Herrington
Ward 3
- Jeff Bailie
- Brittany Richman
- Stephanie Savoy
- Gregory Strommen
Ward 4
- Amanda Scott (incumbent)
- Tim Johnson
- Lance Lehman
Ward 5
- Darla Drew (incumbent)
- Cante Heart