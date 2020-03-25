City reopens public restrooms, installs portable facilities

The Rapid City Parks Division has reopened the Legacy Commons restroom at Memorial Park.

This restroom facility is in addition to six portable toilet facilities now available to the public.

The portable facilities are at Braeburn Park, Canyon Lake Shelter #3, Jackson Park, Robbinsdale Park, LaCroix Park and Sioux Park near the tennis court area.

Legacy Commons is one of four restroom facilities open year-round. Last week, the city closed the four year-round facilities based on CDC recommendations for social distancing relating to COVID-19.

With more pedestrian traffic on the bike path and a number of local businesses closing or eliminating indoor access, the city will reopen this facility while the year-round restrooms at Canyon Lake West Park Shelter, Founders Park and Skyline Wilderness Park remain closed.

Plans to reopen those park restroom facilities in April have been delayed until further notice.

