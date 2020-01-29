City repairs, reopens ice rink in Braeburn Park

For decades, the Braeburn Park ice rink west of the Cleghorn Springs Fish Hatchery was a haven for pick-up hockey games among friends — an opportunity for some exercise and fun for hockey fans of all ages.

Competitive hockey found homes at the Roosevelt Ice Arena and the Rushmore Thunderdome on Old Folsom Road. Then came the Rapid City Rush and the Civic Center Ice Arena. The city stopped flooding the Braeburn rink during the winter seasons about 20 years ago and the boards fell into disrepair. The area literally went to the dogs as the public used the surrounding area to run their dogs for exercise rather than chase the puck around the ice.

The Braeburn rink area became a relic of Rapid City's past.

Until now.

Rapid City's Parks and Recreation Department, responding to requests from the public in recent years, has given the ice rink a facelift, infusing new life into the old cylinder. This week, the department took to its Facebook page advising the public the rink is again open for public use.

"We started work on repairing the boards a few years ago as they were falling apart," Scott Anderson, Parks Division Manager, said in a press release. "It was either take them down or fix them up.