City resuming 'Coffee With Planners' session on July 1

Rapid City's Community Development Department is resuming its "Coffee With Planners" events with the next informal event planned for 9 a.m. July 1 at City Hall’s second floor Community Room.

The "Coffee With Planners" events were held quarterly for a few years but were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one coffee event has been held since February 2020.

City officials said they are excited to bring back the one-hour sessions, which are open to the public. The event includes three discussion topics with city staff addressing current topics, sharing information and fielding questions from participants. Participants are allowed to rotate to different discussion circles during the hour-long session.

The discussion topics at the July 1 session will include medical cannabis, the Transit Development Plan and proposed revisions to the city’s landscape regulations.

“We are very excited to resume the coffee with planners sessions,” said interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “The pandemic, the restrictions on access to City Hall and some staff changes impacted our quarterly sessions but we are looking forward to engaging the public and getting their input and feedback on a number of important topics.”

The session is expected to last approximately one hour. Bagels, coffee and water will be provided.

