 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City resuming 'Coffee With Planners' session on July 1
alert top story

City resuming 'Coffee With Planners' session on July 1

{{featured_button_text}}
cityhall-2.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City's Community Development Department is resuming its "Coffee With Planners" events with the next informal event planned for 9 a.m. July 1 at City Hall’s second floor Community Room.

The "Coffee With Planners" events were held quarterly for a few years but were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one coffee event has been held since February 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City officials said they are excited to bring back the one-hour sessions, which are open to the public. The event includes three discussion topics with city staff addressing current topics, sharing information and fielding questions from participants. Participants are allowed to rotate to different discussion circles during the hour-long session.

The discussion topics at the July 1 session will include medical cannabis, the Transit Development Plan and proposed revisions to the city’s landscape regulations.

“We are very excited to resume the coffee with planners sessions,” said interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “The pandemic, the restrictions on access to City Hall and some staff changes impacted our quarterly sessions but we are looking forward to engaging the public and getting their input and feedback on a number of important topics.”

The session is expected to last approximately one hour. Bagels, coffee and water will be provided.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can non-paradoxical time travel work?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 17
Local

Your Two Cents for June 17

Hey Kristi, there are plenty of firework displays going on in the area and those of us living in Keystone would prefer it if you didn’t push y…

Your Two Cents for June 18
Local

Your Two Cents for June 18

Got a call that my father was declining and advised to get to Ohio ASAP. Tragically, we watched our father die and was a little late paying my…

Your Two Cents for June 16
Local

Your Two Cents for June 16

When I was in 9th grade I wanted to be an archeologist, in 11th grade a doctor, and I ended up with a degree in engineering. All different tra…

Your Two Cents for June 19
Local

Your Two Cents for June 19

Mayor Allender should follow Gov. Noem's lead and declare June 19 a paid holiday for city personnel. Proclaiming a Saturday "Juneteenth Day" i…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Vitalant asks for blood donors during critical shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News