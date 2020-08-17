City reverses course on selling parking lot

In an apparent compromise with a developer to construct a new two-story building in downtown Rapid City at 406 St. Joseph Street, the City Council unanimously voted to grant a 10-foot no-build easement rather than selling an entire city-owned parking lot to the developer.
The action comes after the Legal and Finance Committee potentially violated state law last week by recommending to sell the city-owned parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street to the developer.
At issue is a two-story building planned for an empty plot directly adjacent to the city parking lot. Developer Todd Gagne, co-owner of 11 Main LLC, is building the new facility for Property Meld, a property management company that is looking to expand it's workforce to around 100 employees making on average $75,000 per year.
The building plans call for windows on the south facing portion of the building, a roof-top terrace and windows on the west side of the building, which face the parking lot.
To alleviate fire and building code issues for the windows on the west side of the building, the Legal and Finance Committee approved a recommendation to sell the adjacent parking lot at $17 per square foot.
When Gagne appeared before the City Council Monday, instead of asking to purchase the entire parking lot, the proposal was placed forth to grant a 10-foot no-build easement on the city-owned parking lot at a cost of $24,000.
Ward 3 City Council member Greg Strommen said he received several calls from constituents with concerns about the sale of the parking lot, and Strommen was concerned that the Legal and Finance Committee may have violated state law when they agreed to recommend the sale.
"Between the time of the Legal and Finance Committee meeting last Wednesday until today, I received enough calls from constituents about this issue," Strommen said. "At the meeting, the committee only had before them an application for a no-build easement, there was no notice of any type of sale contemplated at that time. By the time the Legal and Finance Committee had finished it had bypassed state law about disposition of surplus property."
Ward 5 City Councilor Darla Drew, who chairs the Legal and Finance Committee, was surprised by the claim that the committee may have bypassed state law.
"I've heard no negative comments on this particular project. I've had no push back on this project at all," Drew said. "I see the point, but we will go through with the process."
City Council President Laura Armstrong said the developers and the owners of Property Meld spoke with her several times between the Legal and Finance Committee and the City Council meeting for discussion about the issue.
Ward 3 City Councilor Jason Salamun agreed with Armstrong, and said the action of the Legal and Finance Committee to recommend selling the parking lot was misguided.
"In terms of the process, we have to do it the right way. Once we realized there was a better way to do this, it was a little clunky," Salamun said. "We might have been a little overeager, that might have been the case. But if anything that kind of tells the temperature. We are excited to do things and see good things in Rapid City... I'm grateful that we could all come to a compromise."
