City reverses course on selling parking lot

Ward 3 City Council member Greg Strommen said he received several calls from constituents with concerns about the sale of the parking lot, and Strommen was concerned that the Legal and Finance Committee may have violated state law when they agreed to recommend the sale.

"Between the time of the Legal and Finance Committee meeting last Wednesday until today, I received enough calls from constituents about this issue," Strommen said. "At the meeting, the committee only had before them an application for a no-build easement, there was no notice of any type of sale contemplated at that time. By the time the Legal and Finance Committee had finished it had bypassed state law about disposition of surplus property."

Ward 5 City Councilor Darla Drew, who chairs the Legal and Finance Committee, was surprised by the claim that the committee may have bypassed state law.

"I've heard no negative comments on this particular project. I've had no push back on this project at all," Drew said. "I see the point, but we will go through with the process."

City Council President Laura Armstrong said the developers and the owners of Property Meld spoke with her several times between the Legal and Finance Committee and the City Council meeting for discussion about the issue.