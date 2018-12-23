Three years and counting: Can Rapid City keep alive its streak exceeding $300 million in building permit valuations?
“That crystal ball is always difficult to interpret for the future,” said Ken Young, community development director for the city. “But we’ve had a good year this year.”
Another good year meant the city reached the $300 million mark in November, led by 39 building permits exceeding $1 million in valuation. With another month to go, the city reported $307 million in building permits.
Thirty-eight of those, however, pale in comparison to the largest single building permit in the city’s history — a $92.5 million project announced in January for the second-phase remodeling and expansion of Regional Health Rapid City Hospital.
Also in the top five: A $22,207,632, eight building Meadows Apartments complex on Moon Meadows Drive in south Rapid City, an $8.6 million addition to Youth and Family Services at 120 East Adams St., and a $7.6 million public/private project to renovate the former Black Hills Corporation headquarters at 625 Ninth St. for use by the Rapid City YMCA and Rapid City Area Schools, which will move the district’s offices from the current City/School Administration building at Sixth and Omaha streets.
Also among the top permit valuations are a pair of Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society building projects — the $5.9 million second-phase of construction of a skilled nursing facility at 4941 St. Martin’s Drive in west Rapid City, and the $5.5 million Sage View Apartments at 201 East Minnesota St., in the southeast part of town.
In April, the city issued a $5.5 million permit to Intrinsic Materials Corp. for Immutrix at 3620 Homestead St.
A slew of private business relocation and expansion projects include a $1.6 million expansion at Black Hills Surgical Center at 216 Anamaria Drive, $561,089 for a new Black Hills Outdoors store at 55 Omaha St., $2.82 million for Orchard Meadows Dental at 2606 Elderberry Blvd., and $1.6 million for a new Cory’s Point S auto repair and tire store at 1700 Camden Drive.
Young said keeping the development streak going in 2019 is entirely possible, although he wasn’t able to offer any firm details.
“There’s the potential for us to have another banner year, based on some of the rumblings we’ve heard about in economic development. It’s all going to be based on timing and other factors that go into it,” he said.
As in previous years, the highest permit valuations are a mix of property tax-generating private investment projects and non-taxable nonprofit/governmental service projects.
“We certainly hope as we continue down the road there will be more tax-generating businesses that will come in and be developed,” he said. “It’s got to be a mix and in the end you always hope it balances out.”
Rapid City could be poised for continued economic development growth in the coming years, if not in 2019, as massive projects at Ellsworth Air Force Base and at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead could be launched.
Ellsworth is one of three U.S. airbases in line to receive the new B-21 strategic bomber, due to replace the Air Force’s B-1B Lancer and B-2 Stealth bombers beginning in the mid 2020s.
In Lead, The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment will mean 875,000 tons of rock to be removed a mile deep in the former Homestake Gold Mine over the next few years to house a massive particle detector, set to be operational in 2026.
Rapid City and the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology should be prepared to offer support for both projects in the coming years, said Young and Jeff Haverly, who recently took over as executive director of the Rapid City Economic Development Partnership after the resignation of Benjamin Snow, who took an economic development job in Colorado.
“I don’t think we’re going to see the full impact of those projects until a couple years down the road,” Haverly said. “If (those projects) happen, it’s going to be pretty powerful to the area for growth.”
Young said the city will continue to ride the current building permit boom as long as it can.
“Three years in a row is great and we hope that can continue,” he said.