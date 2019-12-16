Year-to-date sales tax receipts for Rapid City continue to grow, indicating a strong economic trend as the holiday shopping season continues.
According to a report released last week, city sales tax collections are up 3.08% through October when compared to the same time frame in 2018.
The city received $24,151,861 in sales tax revenue between January 2019 and October 2019 — an increase of just over $700,000. Last year, revenue through October 2018 was $23,435,068.
Rapid City Finance Officer Pauline Sumption said she is optimistic that 2019's success will continue even after a slow period in May and June. The beginning of the traditional tourism season coincided with unusually wet weather.
"Monthly sales tax growth (comparing one month to the same month from the previous year) has ranged in 2019 from -2.76% in June to +10.25% in April," Sumption said. "While weather likely did have a negative impact on May and June growth, what we are seeing now is more typical for Rapid City.
"In fact, the five-year history prior to the adjusted allocation of the sales tax averaged 2.93%. So while I’m optimistic it’s not out of the ordinary and we should end the year with right around a 3% growth."
Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city, said continued growth and an emphasis on shopping locally are both good news for Rapid City.
"Anytime dollars are spent locally, especially with small businesses, it supports that small business owner and their employees. But it has a ripple effect," Shoemaker said. "Spending local supports the community and projects in the community. Spending locally supports the families of those employees, and each dollar spent turns over in the community multiple times by supporting other local businesses, employees and families."
An increase in building permits and a growing population are also benefiting the city, Shoemaker said.
"Anchoring that building growth are construction workers, welders, electricians, plumbers, painters and others," he said. "Many live and work here, shop and eat here, and recreate and go to school here with a substantial portion of their wages being spent locally. Again, spending that dollar locally supports their own families, as well as local businesses, their employees and families and the community."