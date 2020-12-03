City says few customers have taken steps to resume making utility payments suspended due to COVID

City officials are concerned with the low number of delinquent utility accounts that have been addressed since the city announced in October that utility shut offs for non-payment would be resuming.
The city suspended utility disconnections due to non-payment March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It announced on Oct. 30 that it was terminating the program and alerted customers throughout November. Accounts not made current by Jan. 4, 2021, could be disconnected.
"The number of delinquent accounts has not improved significantly and the lack of response from affected utility customers to either bring their account current or request to set up a payment arrangement remains a concern for city officials," assistant public works director Dan Coon said Thursday in an email to the Journal.
There were about 2,900 accounts with an estimated balance of just over $600,000 when the city made the announcement in October.
Residents will continue to receive messaging about the need to make their accounts current or how to apply for a hardship exemption before Jan. 4, Coon said.
“The account holder must make a basic showing that they have suffered a hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and enter into a payment arrangement to bring the account current on or before March 15, 2021,” the application states.
Residents requesting an exemption will need supporting documents to process the application.
Those who may need financial assistance to get their accounts current can dial 211 for up-to-date information on local, county and state resources. CARES Act funding is also being made available to assist those with housing and utility expenses. Residents who are behind on rent, mortgage or utilities because of a particular loss due to the pandemic may be eligible.
For more information about their accounts, residents can contact the city’s utility billing at 605-394-4125 and email utility.billing@rcgov.org. They can also download the exemption application form online.
