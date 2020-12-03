City says few customers have taken steps to resume making utility payments suspended due to COVID

City officials are concerned with the low number of delinquent utility accounts that have been addressed since the city announced in October that utility shut offs for non-payment would be resuming.

The city suspended utility disconnections due to non-payment March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It announced on Oct. 30 that it was terminating the program and alerted customers throughout November. Accounts not made current by Jan. 4, 2021, could be disconnected.

"The number of delinquent accounts has not improved significantly and the lack of response from affected utility customers to either bring their account current or request to set up a payment arrangement remains a concern for city officials," assistant public works director Dan Coon said Thursday in an email to the Journal.

There were about 2,900 accounts with an estimated balance of just over $600,000 when the city made the announcement in October.

