Winter apparel items have already appeared on downtown statues, but the practice becomes official today.
Friday begins the fifth winter season that items such as gloves, scarves, ear muffs and hats have been approved by the city for placement on the statues. On cold days, the items are often taken soon after placement by individuals who need them. Churches, schools and other organizations have also joined in the random placement of apparel items on statues.
Mayor Steve Allender authorized the placement of winter apparel items on downtown statues in November 2015 and the city council approved the resolution in April 2016 allowing items to be placed on the statues annually from Nov. 15 to March 15.
Authorized placement of winter apparel items on the downtown statues also coincides with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, this year observed Nov. 16-24.
"Response from the community since this project was initiated back in 2015 is tremendous," Mayor Steve Allender said in a news release. "These apparel items are put to good use immediately by those who need them and it's great to see the level of community response."
After March 15, any items placed on the statues will be removed.