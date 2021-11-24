 Skip to main content
City says it won't charge for downtown parking during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Ice skaters enjoy a warm day on the rink as Rapid City celebrated Small Business Saturday in 2019 at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.

City officials announced there will be free parking at downtown meters during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Free parking will be allowed downtown from Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. There is also no paid parking at meters on Sundays in Rapid City. No parking will be allowed after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, along the downtown Festival of Lights parade route.

The free parking designation coincides with a number of downtown activities during the holiday weekend, including the Holiday Celebration and Winter Market at Main Street Square and the Festival of Lights Parade, both scheduled for Saturday. Mayor Steve Allender is proclaiming Saturday as Small Business Saturday in Rapid City, recognizing the impact of small businesses, owners and employees on the economy and growth of the community.

“There are a number of reasons for the public to come downtown during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Mayor Allender. “From ice skating, shopping and dining downtown to taking in the great activities at Main Street Square, the lighting of the Christmas tree and the Festival of Lights parade, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Providing free parking during the holiday weekend is a way to say thank you to our small businesses and to the public for helping to support our community throughout the year.”

Downtown holiday shopping kicks off on Black Friday with ice skating on the Main Street Square rink from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday’s events include ice skating at 10 a.m., the Holiday Celebration and Winter Market at 2 p.m., the lighting of the Square’s Christmas tree promptly at 4:56 p.m. and the Festival of Lights parade at 6 p.m. The Downtown Business group will host a booth at Main Street Square from noon to 4 p.m. with free cocoa, coffee and giveaways to commemorate Small Business Saturday.

