Rapid City will begin accepting applications for potential Vision Fund projects over the next three years from Aug. 13 through Oct. 12.
With half of the Vision Fund committed to the civic center’s new arena project for the next 30 years, about $6 million remains available annually. The city is initiating a three-year process, meaning $18 million in funding for community and city-led projects will be up for grabs.
The city’s Vision Fund Committee will evaluate project applications and proposals before providing recommendations to the Rapid City Council about which projects to support. The committee’s recommendations to the council are expected in January. Project applications will be available next week at rcgov.org and available for pick up in the Mayor's Office in City Hall.