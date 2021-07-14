City seeks $100,000 grant to start work on Chapel Lane bridge

Chapel Lane bridge may see preliminary engineering work if the council approves a grant request and award acceptance of a state Department of Transportation grant.
Public Works Director Dale Tech said the department was notified about the grant Aug. 1 deadline on Monday. He told the Rapid City Council during the Wednesday working session that they would need to approve the application submission and award acceptance at the Monday meeting in order to meet the deadline.
The grant would be for $100,000 to hire a consultant to evaluate the bridge.
“Construction or any rehab work that we would do later would be a later grant application,” Tech said.
The bridge is the sole entrance to Chapel Valley.
Tech said any bridge rehabilitation will require some sort of lane restrictions. He said there may be a temporary signal for one-way traffic.
Michelle Schuelke, Community Development Block Grant Division Manager, presented a Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Action Plan Amendment. She said HUD issued a correction to the city’s entitlement fund allocation, which increased by $7,921. About 20% will be allocated to program planning and administration while the rest will be allocated to the affordable housing contingency fund.
An additional $76,790 in unallocated funds will also be sent to the affordable housing contingency fund. Those funds would be awarded through a competitive application.
During the meeting, Shawn LaBonde, client director and project manager for Black and Veatch out of Colorado, presented the feasibility study for the Shepherd Hills/East Anamosa Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district.
The $28.8 million TIF district proposal brought forward by Dream Design International was approved in January with stipulations to include the feasibility study. The study recommended implementing a regional booster station. Booster stations help store and bring water to areas of higher elevation.
The presented plan was to have a booster station that would be just for the development, not the Shepherd Hills development and other North Rapid Zone demands.
LaBonde also recommended expanding the North Rapid Zone water storage to east of Elk Vale Road near the existing reservoir.
He also recommended 20-inch pipes from East North Street to the regional booster station and from the booster to Mickelson Drive. He also recommended a 20-inch pipe from Mickelson Drive to Concourse Drive, and a 16-inch main in Mickelson, based on the study.
City staff’s recommendation is to relocate the booster station as proposed by the developer, form an agreement between the city and developer in accordance with requirements for the booster station, and to investigate funding options for additional infrastructure identified in the feasibility study.
Tech said the city needs to make sure they’re building the right thing.
“Certainly we don’t want to build a larger water main than we have to, but if there’s one that’s smaller on the same note, we want to make sure it’s the right size,” he said.
Tech said the feasibility study was sent to Dream Design International.
The Rapid City Council will meet for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
