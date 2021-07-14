City seeks $100,000 grant to start work on Chapel Lane bridge

Chapel Lane bridge may see preliminary engineering work if the council approves a grant request and award acceptance of a state Department of Transportation grant.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the department was notified about the grant Aug. 1 deadline on Monday. He told the Rapid City Council during the Wednesday working session that they would need to approve the application submission and award acceptance at the Monday meeting in order to meet the deadline.

The grant would be for $100,000 to hire a consultant to evaluate the bridge.

“Construction or any rehab work that we would do later would be a later grant application,” Tech said.

The bridge is the sole entrance to Chapel Valley.

Tech said any bridge rehabilitation will require some sort of lane restrictions. He said there may be a temporary signal for one-way traffic.