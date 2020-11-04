City seeks applications for $355,000 in CARES Act funds

Organizations can apply for $355,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds until Dec. 3.

The funds will go to organizations that provide service programs for Rapid City residents impacted by COVID-19. The programs should focus on short-term emergency rent, mortgage assistance, assistance to child care programs, food security, utility assistance, transportation, COVID-19 testing and other assistance.

Michelle Schuelke, Community Development Block Grant CARES fund manager, said the $355,000 available comes from an initial $416,000 allocated to the city through the nationwide CARES Act.

Schuelke said this is the second round of applications for the funds. Seven organizations applied in the first round, but only two applications were granted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said $150,000 went to Pennington County Health and Human Services and $100,000 went to the United Way of the Black Hills to help child care providers afford personal protective equipment, sanitation and other cleaning products.

Schuelke said the city will retain about $61,000 for administrative and program planning.