City seeks applications for $355,000 in CARES Act funds

Organizations can apply for $355,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds until Dec. 3.
The funds will go to organizations that provide service programs for Rapid City residents impacted by COVID-19. The programs should focus on short-term emergency rent, mortgage assistance, assistance to child care programs, food security, utility assistance, transportation, COVID-19 testing and other assistance.
Michelle Schuelke, Community Development Block Grant CARES fund manager, said the $355,000 available comes from an initial $416,000 allocated to the city through the nationwide CARES Act.
Schuelke said this is the second round of applications for the funds. Seven organizations applied in the first round, but only two applications were granted.
She said $150,000 went to Pennington County Health and Human Services and $100,000 went to the United Way of the Black Hills to help child care providers afford personal protective equipment, sanitation and other cleaning products.
Schuelke said the city will retain about $61,000 for administrative and program planning.
Organizations can apply for the full $355,000. Schuelke said there will be more rounds of applications if there’s leftover funding.
“Historically. we receive more applications than we’re able to fund and I imagine that’s the case this time,” she said.
Applications can be downloaded on the Community Block Development Grant Program Division website and must be submitted to the division by 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Individuals who may need financial assistance due to COVID-19 impact should dial 211 to reach the state-wide Helpline Center.
