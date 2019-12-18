{{featured_button_text}}

The city is seeking citizens for a committee to study the home rule form of government.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said the volunteer committee will study home rule for up to one year and then make a recommendation to the mayor and city council on whether the members believe it will work for the city.

The Rapid City Council approved the formation of the committee at Monday night's meeting.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. To apply, visit  rcgov.org/Mayors-Office/form-citizen-interest-application.html

 For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 394-4110.

