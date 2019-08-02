Applicants are being sought for vacancies on two different citizen advisory groups.
Both Rapid City's Air Quality board and Downtown Business Improvement District board, or BID board, have one open position each. The deadline to apply for both is Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.
A new business representative is being sought for the Air Quality board, which meets once per quarter with the goal of ensuring that Rapid City complies with federal air quality standards and preventing health risks posed by smoke and dust. The representative has to be associated with a business regulated by local air quality ordinances in order to be considered.
You have free articles remaining.
The BID, meanwhile, has a vacant seat on its governing board. Board members serve for two years each, are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Rapid City Council. Board administration involves oversight of construction and maintenance of facilities withing the BID, as well as establishment of programs and projects.
Interested citizens can apply by submitting an application that can be found on the city's website. For more information, call the Mayor's Office at 394-4110.